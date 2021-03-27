NDSU/South Dakota Game Canceled Over COVID-19

The game between the Bison and Coyotes won't be rescheduled

VERMILLION, SD (KVRR) – Saturday’s Missouri Valley Football Conference game between North Dakota State and South Dakota has been canceled in light of a positive COVID-19 test in NDSU’s program. NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen, confirmed the news to KVRR Sports. Per Missouri Valley Football Conference guidelines, the game won’t be rescheduled.

The news comes a day after North Dakota’s game against Youngstown State was called off over a positive test in UND’s program.

As of now, the Bison’s are scheduled to host South Dakota State on April 3rd for the Dakota Marker.