Fargo Park District loses park police officer position

Fargo Park District

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Park District no longer has a police officer who works exclusively on park-related enforcement matters.

Executive Director Dave Leker says the changes were made earlier this month by Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski.

Leker says Zibolski prefers a department-wide approach to patrolling the parks, rather than limiting the job to a single officer.

Leker says he supports the changes.

Officer Josh Marvig had been the Fargo Park District’s officer since 2008. Marvig remains a fulltime Fargo police officer.

The Park District Police program was started by former Fargo Park District Executive Director Joel Vettel, a retired Fargo police investigator.

The Fargo Park District is operated by the Fargo Park Board, which is independent of the city of Fargo and the Fargo City Commission.