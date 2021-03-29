NDSU Football Anticipates Playing Next Game Against South Dakota State

Last game against South Dakota was canceled due to positive COVID-19 Test

FARGO, N.D. — COVID-19 hit North Dakota State football hard this weekend as the Bison could not play their respective games due to the virus.

After having this past weekend’s game against South Dakota canceled just hours before kickoff, NDSU anticipates playing against South Dakota State on Saturday.

The Bison were about to leave their hotel and head to the game before finding out about the positive result through an antigen test. The player was left in their room to self isolate as the rest of the team went back to Fargo.

The players will be tested on Wednesday and Friday this week then plan accordingly.

“Its been up to the people that make the decisions and we’ll move forward but has it been worth it going back to your question yes. We’ve been getting better. Better as a team. Closer as a football team. Better on the field. I’d be lying to you if I said I can’t wait for the fall because I do think we have the possibility of being a really solid football team.”