Pelican Rapid’s Tollefson Wins High School Play of the Week

Tollefson Won 80 percent of the vote

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the D.J. Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Pelican Rapids girls basketball and Greta Tollefson.

Tollefson’s lay-up in the second half sparked a second half run and helped the Vikings secure their spot in the state tournament.

Congrats to Tollefson and the Vikings for taking home the win.