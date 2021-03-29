Police trying to find two more suspects in West Fargo shooting

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Police are asking for help in locating two more suspects in connection to the Sunday, March 21, shooting in the 1500 block of 11th Ave. E.

Police are looking for 21 year-old Leotis McGee Jr of Fargo and 20-year-old Jahmond Walker of Glyndon, Minn. Walker is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and McGee is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Earlier, 20-year-old Garrett Morin of Moorhead and 20-year-old Deonta Taylor of Fargo were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or the West Fargo Police Department directly at (701) 433-5500.

Police say the incident was targeted to the people involved and

not the larger community.