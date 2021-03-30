NDSU Football Players Finding Silver Lining Through Canceled/Postponed Games

This Saturday's game against South Dakota State is PPD until April 17th

FARGO, N.D. — The Dakota Marker game is put on pause as COVID-19 continues to impact North Dakota State football as its game scheduled for Saturday against South Dakota State has been postponed due to multiple positive tests and contact tracing within the program.

The match-up with the Jackrabbits is moved to April 17th, the open week made by the Missouri Valley Football Conference for any postponements. It marks the second week in a row both teams have not played a game.

NDSU’s tier one personnel went through their first round of testing Monday and were planning on testing three more times this week before the results came down.

By having the last two opportunities to play delayed or taken away it’s left players to think about a silver lining.

“I just made sure that with the team, we rallied around each other because everyone had that feeling of disappointment,” senior cornerback Josh Hayes said. “Using it as fuel to get ready for the next game. Make sure were taking care of ourselves on and off the field so that when we do get an opportunity to play a game again, we’ll be ready to do.”

“Your setbacks, your failures really help you to open your eyes and see how to better yourself,” senior offensive lineman Zach Kubas said. “As a team, we’ve had a few, we’ve had our setbacks with the season and games being canceled, it really opens our eyes to see where we can make the most of what we do every day.”

It makes for a loaded weekend of football on the 17th. You’ll have the Dakota Marker at the FargoDome. North Dakota football’s first game in 28 days at Youngstown State and South Dakota at Western Illinois the reason why -the Bison can’t make up that match-up.