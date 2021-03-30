North Dakota House approves amended Ten Commandments bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House passed a bill that allows public schools to display the Ten Commandments. The bill was amended to say the Ten Commandments would be displayed as part of a display of historical documents.

Supporters say the amendment would help the bill survive a legal challenge. Opponents have said the issue would likely end up in court.

New Town Republican Rep. Terry Jones said the United States was founded on the principles outlined in the Ten Commandments.

But Fargo Democratic Rep. Karla Rose Hanson said the measure would still be unconstitutional, because the sponsor’s intent is religious, not historical.

“Our founders were explicit that our government should remain neutral in matters of faith; our Constitution’s First Amendment makes that clear with the establishment clause” Hanson said.

The bill passed 76 to 16. It now goes back to the Senate to see if it agrees with the amendment.