Police warn residents of more Felony Lane Gang thefts

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police are once again urging everyone to remove valuables from vehicles while running errands.

On March 25 & 26, two incidents occurred at fitness facilities in Fargo. Police say at least three incidents also occurred at fitness facilities in West Fargo. In those cases, windows were broken and purses were stolen from vehicles.

Police say a coordinated theft ring called the “Felony Lane Gang” is traveling across the country, breaking into vehicles and targeting purses containing cash, credit cards, checkbooks, and ID’s.

While in Fargo, they have targeted fitness centers, daycares, movie theaters, sporting events, cemeteries, and parks.

Police say anyone who sees suspicious activity should immediately call 911.