Area artists given $20,000 in grants from The Arts Partnership

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Thanks to donations for grants, many Fargo artists will be able to continue pursuing their dreams and careers in the fine arts.

The Arts Partnership granted 10 local artists money ranging from $500 to $2,500 to support their craft. The $20,000 in grants were made possible by privately raised money in part with the Erin Koffler Memorial Fund and donations by the Moorhead PEO Chapters.

This year was special given the impact of COVID on the artists.

“We are thrilled we can give that kind of support to artists particularly this past year because so many of the artists are really lost out on the opportunity to to be in the public eye,” Arts Partnership Director of Operations Tania Blanich said.

“There’s not much funding for artists in North Dakota, so I think that it’s incredibly valuable what they are doing,” Grant recipient and NDSU visual arts professor Megan Duda said.

Duda will use her nearly $1,000 grant to help create camera-less, carbon-based photogenic recordings of the prairie.