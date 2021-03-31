“Battle of Cents-es” Raises More Than $7,300 For NDSU Grad With Rare Cancer

FARGO, N.D. — The 10th annual “Battle of the Cents-es” raises more than $7,300 for a NDSU grad battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The fundraising competition pitting the College of Engineering against the College of Health Professions was held last week.

Teams earned positive points for change or Venmo donations while paper bills were subtracted from the point total.

Engineering earned the most points but the Health Professions collected the most money.

A rare gold coin was even donated.

The money will benefit 25-year-old Jordyn Meskan who has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation treatments and surgery.