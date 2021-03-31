Defense also plans to use video during Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS – Video has been a central focus of the prosecution at the trial of a former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

The defense says it will also turn to videos to make its case.

Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd.

Prosecutors almost immediately played part of the bystander video on Monday that showed Floyd pleading for air as Chauvin held his knee on his neck.

Defense attorneys say they will show video featuring Floyd swallowing drugs and police body camera footage that shows Floyd resisting arrest.