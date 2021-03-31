LIVE: Battle Lake’s Rusty Nail Celebrate Being Named Best Burger In MN

The Restaurant Won The Great Minnesota Burger Bracket

The birthplace of the Juicy Lucy. Restaurants visited by Guy Fieri. None of them can compare their beef to the beef in Battle Lake.

The best burger in all of Minnesota is in Lakes Country.

The Rusty Nail in Battle Lake has won Minnesota Public Radio’s Great Minnesota Burger Bracket.

They defeated The Nook in St. Paul to take the crown.

Owners Zac and Brianna Lewis say their burgers stand out because of higher fat content in their beef, house-made toppings and toasted buns.

They say the notoriety is nice considering they opened up right before COVID hit the restaurant industry hard.

This week, they’ve been swamped with people coming in for burgers. They’re likely going to have to order an extra shipment of beef.

They’re celebrating with a new burger this week, “The Dad Joke” burger, named because it’s so cheesy.