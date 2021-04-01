Burgum vetoes measure allowing bill introductions in December

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed a bill that would have allowed the Legislature to introduce, consider and vote on bills in the December organizational session, just as they would during the regular session.

In his veto message to the Speaker of the House, Burgum said the measure attempts to “circumvent the Constitution.”

Burgum said Article IV of the Constitution lays out the need for an organizational session in December, and then recess until January. He said allowing bills and resolutions during that session is beyond the scope of the “organizational session.”

The House could attempt to override the veto. It would take a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate.