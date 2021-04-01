Hamilton: Immigrant, Patriot, Visionary Exhibit at Downtown Fargo Library

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A traveling exhibit that connects the younger generation and the American revolution can be found at the downtown Fargo Public Library.

You’ll be able to become familiar with who Hamilton was as a statesman and visionary. His life inspired discussion and controversy and helped shape the America that we live in 200 years after his death.

“It’s very interesting and covers a lot of the highlights of Hamilton’s life and the impacted he had on so many parts of our country right now,” Children’s librarian Cynthia Mason said.

NDSU Assistant Professor Donald Johnson held an online presentation related to the exhibit. He talked about the American Revolution as well as its impact on young people at the time. The presentation connected the events during the revolution to now and how young people are getting more active in political rallies.

“I really wanted to hammer home the context of Hamilton’s contributions especially to the Revolutionary War. On reform and change that we are seeing today rather than in terms of racial issues or economic issues or political corruption is coming from the youth,” Johnson said.

Not only is the exhibit for kids but anyone who wants to learn more about the American Revolution.

“The big emphasis is on the STEM in schools and I think we are losing a little bit of our history so I thought it will be a great opportunity for not just kids but people in general,” Mason said.

The exhibit will be on display through April 28th.