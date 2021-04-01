Luna Fargo turns bathroom controversy into money for nonprofit

Luna Fargo is selling "Fargo is not Portland" shirts for $25 to donate to a nonprofit organization

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo restaurant is turning what they call their “15 minutes of fame” into money for a nonprofit organization.

Earlier this week, we told you about Luna Fargo, on South University Drive, firing back online at a customer’s complaints over their bathroom signs.

The signs read, “Whichever.”

The customer says the signs are offensive and he won’t return.

The complaint also states, “Fargo is not Portland.”

Luna’s Facebook post gained hundreds of supportive comments.

Now, the restaurant is selling t-shirts and money from the sales will go to the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition.

Luna adds, “There is absolutely nothing wrong with Portland. We love Portland, but we also knew this shirt needed to happen.”