North Dakota National Guard on standby for wildfire response

Grassland fire. Richland County, N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum has placed the North Dakota National Guard on standby to provide help if additional resources are needed to respond to a growing number of wildfires.

In the event a statewide emergency is declared, the order enables National Guard members to support local, tribal, federal and state firefighting efforts. It also makes firefighter training available to Guard members through the Forest Service.

“North Dakota must be prepared to respond to wildland fires during periods of ongoing dry conditions and drought patterns. A significant number of fires have occurred to date” Burgum stated in a notice to National Guard Adjutant General Al Dohrmann.

The National Drought Mitigation Center report shows 47% of North Dakota in extreme drought, with 38% in severe drought and 15% in moderate drought.