Six apply to fill vacant Moorhead City Council seat

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Six residents have applied to fill the ward 2 City Council seat.

The opening was created after former Mayor Johnathon Judd was appointed to a district court judge position in January by Governor Tim Walz.

The City Council later appointed Ward 2 Council Member Shelly Carlson to be mayor.

The applicants for the Ward 2 City Council seat are Evan Balko, Gail Enkers, Lillian Guetter, Michael Hajostek, David Marquardt and Heather Nesemeier.

The city council will interview applicants on April. The council member will be appointed April 26 and sworn in on May 10.

The appointed member will serve until December 31, 2022 unless re-elected in the November, 2022 election.