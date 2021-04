Warroad Girls’ Hockey’s Season Ends in State Tournament Semifinals

Fell to Proctor-Hermantown 3-1

ST PAUL, Minn. — Warroad Girls’ Hockey’s season comes to and in the Class State Tournament Quarterfinals to Proctor-Hermantown.

Despite a first period goal from Abby Harwick, the Warriors were held scoreless over the final two periods in a 3-1 loss.

The Mirage stay undefeated and head to their first state title.