Dozens gather for Good Friday event at Red River Women’s Clinic

Diocese of Fargo's Bishop says their mission is to help pregnant women

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In honor of Good Friday, the Diocese of Fargo hosts the Stations of the Cross devotion in front of the Red River Women’s Clinic.

People gathered as they sang, prayed and read scripture to commemorate the holiday.

Bishop John Folda says their mission is to help women with their ‘Walking with Moms in Need’ program that helps identify resources for women who may be facing financial or health challenges.

“We give them information. We sometimes will be able to give resources to them and material help. Most importantly it’s just letting them know that they have people that will stand by them and be there for them when they’re facing the challenges of a pregnancy,” Diocese of Fargo, Bishop John Folda said.

We have also reached out to the Red River Women’s Clinic for comment, but have yet to hear back.