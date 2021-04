Fargo Force Lose for Fifth Time in Six Games

Lose to Omaha 4-0

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo Force drop their fifth game in six tries as the Omaha Lancers shut them out 4-0 at home.

The Force had just a two game lead coming into Friday night’s game over the Tri-City Storm.

Both teams close out the series Saturday night at Scheels Arena.