LIVE: Nome Schoolhouse Almost Ready To Open

It's Taken Two And A Half Years To Renovate A Once-Abandoned 1916 Schoolhouse

Opening Day is quickly approaching for a major renovation project designed to turn a small North Dakota town into a destination.

Teresa Perleberg & Chris Armbrust have been working for more than two years renovating the once-abandoned Nome Schoolhouse building originally built in 1916.

They’re already hosting arts events and have a bar open once a week.

Eventually the building will house a wedding and events space, classrooms, fiber arts businesses and a hotel.

KVRR Visited the schoolhouse in 2019.

Since then, they say a lot has changed.

Perleberg says, “Yeah we have to often look back at pictures and videos and realize just how far it’s come.”

Armbrust adds, “It looks so nice now, it’s so easy to forget what it looked like in the beginning.”

The grand opening is set for July. Click here to find out more.