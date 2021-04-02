Missouri Valley Football Conference Committed to Finishing Spring Season; FCS Releases First Playoff Rankings

NDSU number two, UND number five

ST LOUIS, MO — Over the last two weeks the Missouri Valley Football Conference had eight games postponed — or canceled.

Most recently, Friday’s South Dakota and Western Illinois game. Plus Illinois state opting out for health concerns, however, the league is staying committed to finish the season.

In a statement, associate commissioner Mike Kern said the conference has reached the four win limit for automatic qualification into the playoffs and want to finish in order for the teams to have the best chance at getting an at large. Kern also said the Valley has played the most games of any FCS conference.

With that being said the playoff committee released its first rankings. James Madison has top billing despite having no games left because of virus issues from their opponents.

Three Valley teams are in the top ten. NDSU and SDSU are two and three while UND is five. Those three and Missouri State have 4-1 records.

The Bison control their own destiny because of the tiebreaker rule “If the tied teams did not play each other but one team played and defeated the other two teams that team is the champion.” That would make three teams battling for an at-large bid or possibly two.