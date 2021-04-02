Update: Crews stop wildfire from spreading into Medora

NDNG helicopter near Medora, N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. – Firefighters have stopped a wildfire from spreading in the western North Dakota tourist town of Medora, where its 100 residents were forced to evacuate.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damaged structures in the community, which is just outside Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Crews spared the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, home to the Medora Musical. The blaze has consumed about 15 square miles and started Thursday a few miles southwest of the city, with the wind blowing the flames toward the community.

A fire official says an electrical line that sagged and arced is blamed for starting the fire.