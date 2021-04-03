EGF Team Chemistry Was Extra Strong In Palmiscno’s Eyes

East Grand Forks Boys Hockey saw their season come to an end in the State Semifinals on Friday

EAST GRAND FORKS, MINN (KVRR) – East Grand Forks Boys hockey’s season came to an end on Friday after falling to Gentry Academy in the class a. Semifinals 5-3. But in the eyes of their head coach, the season was a success. The Green Wave took home their third section title in the last five years, outscoring their opponents by almost double, scoring seven or more games goals in five games including 10-0 win in the section quarterfinals. Tyler Palmiscno has coached quite a few teams but said there was something special about this group.

“In all the years I’ve coached, I think this was honestly one of the closest knit groups we’ve had,” he said. “I think this group overachieved. I know we’re disappointed here today because we got so close and we played that game against gentry and that’s a winnable hockey game. They just made more plays. But I think what we got out of that group and what the kids got out of themselves, we overachieved as a group and we could certainly hold our heads extremely high.”