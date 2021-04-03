Three people survive cold waters of Lake Marquette after canoe capsizes

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — Three people were treated for hypothermia at the Sanford Emergency Department Friday afternoon after they capsized their canoe on Lake Marquette.

Authorities say after the canoe capsized, all three made it safely back to shore.

They were all wearing life jackets.

Authorities warn that while this scenario ended well, others may not.

The full statement from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reads as follows:

“Cold water can kill. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Boat and Water Patrol would like to remind all boaters to wear their Personal Floatation Device at all times. It is extremely enticing to canoeist, kayakers and other boaters to get back out on the lakes. Many may need to get their sea legs again. Also with the ice out comes new floating or partially submerged obstructions to areas that didn’t have them prior. Logs and large tree limbs, and bog can be moved by the ice as it goes out causing these obstructions to shift. Be safe. Cold water can kill. Wear your PFD.”

All three people were released from the hospital after receiving treatment.