National Guard leader describes Western ND wildfire response

The National Guard is on standby for additional help.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – High and very high fire danger continues through all parts of North Dakota and near critical fire weather is expected across the state with a Red Flag warning in effect.

“The National Guard is essential to any whole government national response and we are the first military response on site we are very pleased to be able to do our mission and that is to assistant the citizens of North Dakota to protect lives and property whenever we can,” North Dakota National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Green said.

Fire crews have been working endlessly in the battle against the wildfires that are plaguing the western part of the state. The National Guard is on standby for additional resources.

“We got our blackhawk helicopters that are available we got crews that will man those two aircrafts, so you got four pilots and four crew chiefs that’s what we bring far as resources along with the bambi buckets that we use,” Green said.

Firefighters are reporting 100 percent containment and an estimated 2,276 acres burned for the grass fire near Medora, North Dakota that began Thursday. The National Guard was called in over the weekend to bring in gallons of water to help relieve the wildfires.

“Hot spots through the fire we responded to that we ended dumping about 18 buckets were used in several hotspots,” Green said.

The National Guard will continue to stand along the battle lines with the Medora fire crews this coming week to be ready for spreading of the fires.

“Until we get some relieve in form of rain the national guard will be on stand by especially with the conditions,” Green said.