Red River Zoo adds alpacas

The Zoo's partnership with Ten Seven Acres will allow people to receive an enhanced animal learning experience.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Red River Zoo is adding a new exhibit to this year’s Children’s Zoo Farm.

In partnership with Ten Seven Acres, the zoo is welcoming three new alpacas that will remain on exhibit through the fall.

Children and families will get an enhanced learning experience by getting up close and personal with the South American mammals.

The zoo’s gift shop will also sell one of a kind products made out of the alpaca fur.

“We just decided to try something different with the pandemic last year and it just really tightening up on our finances, we were looking for creative solutions to bring in new animals at that point. It’s a really good opportunity for us to not only have another additional animal that is really fun and adorable for kids to see and interact with, but to talk about agriculture in North Dakota and all the different types of products that are made here in North Dakota,” Red River Zoo Executive Director, Sally Jacobson said.

The Red River Zoo is open seven days a week and will be holding an Earth Day Event on April 24th.

