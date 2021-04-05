UND Hockey’s Mismash Signed by Nashville Predators

Was second round of the Preds in 2017

GRAND FORKS, N.D — Forward Grant Mismash becomes the sixth North Dakota hockey player this week to sign a pro deal. Mismash put pen to paper on a two year contract with the team that drafted in the second round back in 2017, the Nashville Predators.

The senior had a career year in 2021 scoring ten goals and adding 9 assists.

Mismash heads to Smashville finishing his time at UND with 71 points in 177 games and being named to the NCHC-all rookie team as a freshman.