Vikings DB Jeff Gladney arrested in Texas for alleged assault

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jeff Gladney was arrested and booked by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning following an assault accusation, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show Gladney was taken into custody at about 11:20 a.m. Monday, and released minutes later after posting bond.

Gladney, 24 years old and a Texas native, started 15 games as a rookie for the Vikings last year, finishing with 81 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three passes defended and one forced fumble. The Vikings selected Gladney out of TCU with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.