Wildfires continue in western North Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

MEDORA, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Firefighters are making progress in controlling a large grass fire near Medora as more wildfires have started in other areas in the western part of the state facing high fire danger.

According to the North Dakota Forest Service, as of midday Sunday, the Medora blaze was 85% contained. It had burned an estimated 2,276 acres of grassland since it started Thursday. The fire threatened Medora at one point, forcing a brief evacuation of the community.

Another fire was reported on USDA Forest Service national grasslands on Saturday that spread into the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The last report indicated it was about 30% contained, burning roughly 1000 acres so far. This fire is in very rough, inaccessible terrain and extreme drought conditions make fire suppression difficult.

According to the State Forest Service, The North Unit visitor center and some housing were at risk. The North Unit of the park was also closed, as well as a campground across the Little Missouri River to the south of the park.

The USDA Forest Service also issued a closure to National Forest System lands, including roads and trails covering a wide area threatened by the “Horse Pasture” wildfire south of Watford City.