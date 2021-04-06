Captain resigns, chief deputy retiring from Cass County Sheriff’s Office

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A top administrator in the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has left the department.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says he reluctantly accepted the resignation of Capt. Mitch Burris earlier this month.

Burris, who’d been with the department for more than 33 years, says the job has become much more difficult in recent years, with civil unrest and people viewing law enforcement in a different light than in the past.

Jahner says Chief Deputy Michelle Harmon is retiring June 1. Capt. Dean Haaland will be promoted to chief deputy.

Burris plans to work for North Dakota Parole and Probation beginning next month.