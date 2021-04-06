Some residents with health issues advised to limit time outdoors

Western ND wildfires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising residents with respiratory conditions to consider limiting outdoor activities in areas affected by wildfires.

Smoky conditions currently exist downwind of a wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit.

The agency says extremely small particles of ash, soot and particulate matter have been increasing. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from COPD or conditions such as asthma and allergies.

The Division of Air Quality is closely monitoring its air sampling network across the state.

At this time, officials say most of the smoke impact seems to be concentrated in the western part of the state.