Wadena’s Tri-County Health Care celebrates National Donate Life Month

Organ donations save lives

WADENA, Minn. (KVRR) – The walkway outside of Tri-County Health Care Hospital in Wadena may look ordinary, but to Sarah Fisher and other organ donor families those bricks hold a lot of meaning.

“With this brick, I know a lot of people will know about Cameron and all the other donors that gave their life,” Fisher said holding a brick with her late son’s name on it.

Twenty-two-year-old Cameron Bolton died in a crash nearly three years ago.

Since then, his organs, including his heart, liver and kidneys have given 72 people the miracle they were wishing for.

“Donation means to our family that Cameron’s legacy lives on,” Fisher said with tears in her eyes.

Through the Garden of Hope at Tri-County, the legacies of others who’ve donated their organs also live on.

“It’s a place of peace and serenity,” said Informatics Nurse Steph Larson.

Larson says the garden is where she can go to reconnect with the person who gave her a new heart and new lease on life.

“To see my kids graduate this year and hopefully someday be able to watch them, you know, get married and live their life, where I may not have had that opportunity to do that,” she explained.

Fisher wants to bring a similar garden to Fargo where people can go to celebrate both donors and recipients.

“I’m so thankful for the Garden of Hope and being able to place Cameron’s brick,” she said. “With that brick here, I know that Cameron’s story will go and people will see all the beautiful recipients and donors that have come through this area.”

Cameron’s brick will be installed once the ground warms up.

A Donate Life flag is flies high above the garden.

To find out more about organ donation, click here.