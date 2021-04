Fergus Falls, Badger-G-MR Boys’ Basketball Seasons End in State Semifinals

Otters fell to Waseca; Gators fell to Hayfield

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Fergus Falls and Badger-Greenbush-Middle River’s boys basketball seasons came to end on Wednesday.

Both schools fell in the state tournament semifinals at Target Center to Waseca and Hayfield.

The Otters were there for the first time since 2017 and the Gators made it this far for the first time ever.