Trey Lance Accepts Invite to Attend NFL Draft in Person

Will sit in green room with his family in Cleveland

FARGO, N.D. — The NFL Draft takes place at the end of this month in Cleveland and former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is one of ten prospects who is attending the event in-person by accepting a green room invite.

Lance is a couple weeks removed from his pro day where 31 teams came to Fargo to watch him work out.

The 2019 FCS player of the year is projected to go in the top ten.