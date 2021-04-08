Red River Children’s Advocacy Center helps abuse victims through their worst times

The month of April is dedicated to help bring knowledge and be aware of a public health issue in the world.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

“They can take a stand,” Anna Frissell stated.

April is child abuse awareness and prevention month all across the world. The Red River Children’s Advocacy Center is making sure that families are given the correct tools to prevent a tragic happening due to child abuse.

“We try to present educational tools and reminders with positive promotional ideas that spread the message of protecting children focusing on positive parenting and keeping kids safe,” Frissell said.

Survivor advocates say child abuse is a public health issue that goes under the radar most times.

“It’s likely the most prevalent health problem that children face and it has a serious awry of consequences for kids,” Frissell said.

Children who have been abused may displayed emotional and behavioral actions such as depression, anxiety, withdrawal, along with post traumatic stress disorder and sometimes even suicide.

“Children that has the support of a understating caregiver and have effective treatment can recover from these long term effects,” Frissell said.

Parents can reach out the North Dakota Medical Foundation, the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Rape and Crisis Center.

“Every child deserves to feel safe and to be free from sexual abuse,” Frissell stated.

The Advocacy Center is hosting numerous events to inform families and keep them educated this month.