West Fargo’s Andy Young Called Up to Arizona Diamondbacks

Second stint with the organization

PHOENIX, AZ — West Fargo’s Andy Young has been called up to the big leagues.

The Arizona Diamondbacks had an injury with outfielder Starling Marte going down and Young fills that void.

It’ll be his second stint with the D’Backs. The first came last year hitting .192 in 34 plate appearances while playing in left, right, second, short and at third.