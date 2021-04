Coach Of The Week: Concordia Baseball’s Chris Coste

The Cobbers manager talks about what is fueling his team's strong start through the first leg of the season

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – Concordia Baseball’s (7-4) start is one of their better one’s in recent years. On Wednesday, manager Chris Coste spoke with KVRR Sports’ Jackson Roberts about the early success, how they’re scouting opponents in the face of COVID-19, and more.