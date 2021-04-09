FM Diversion Project Awarded $67 million to raise portion of I-29

Federal, State, and local leaders revealed a major $67-million dollar bid to move forward with the I-29 road raise

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M Diversion Project is getting the green light to start work on Interstate 29.

“Moorhead and Fargo and in Minnesota and North Dakota, our river doesn’t divide us, it unites us,” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

Federal, state, and local leaders revealed a major $67 million bid to move forward with the I-29 road raise. Industrial Builders Incorporation of West Fargo is awarded the contract.

The North Dakota Legislature also passed a $435.5 million bonding bill.

“A bonding bill gives the authority for the state to borrow money at these historically low-interest rates and provide all of that cash right now, for example to the Diversion Authority over $400 million,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said.

Interstate 29 will be raised for about four miles to bring the roadway out of the 500-year flood elevation. The project extends from the Hickson interchange south of Exit 50 to north of Exit 54 at the Davenport Oxbow interchange. It will include an up and over where I-29 crosses the southern embankment near the Wild Rice River.

Senator Hoeven ensures to North Dakotans and Minnesotans that this project has overcome litigation issues and is back on track.

“The good news is that we’re on track to keep the federal. Not only recognizing the cost savings, which is important but to keep it on schedule and I think mayor we were hoping for 6 years, is that right, are we still thinking six years? Okay,” Hoeven said.

According to the Executive Director, about 7,500 jobs will be created for the project.