Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline

WASHINGTON – A judge has delayed a decision on whether the Dakota Access Oil pipeline should be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project, after lawyers for the pipeline asked for more time to outline recent changes in the economy.

The 10-day continuance granted by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg came after the Biden administration declined to intervene in the case, which an attorney for the Standing Rock Indian Reservation says is “deeply” disappointing to the tribes.

Pipeline attorney David Debold says “a lot has happened with our economy and overall markets” in the last five months and the continuance is warranted.