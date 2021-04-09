Kawaguchi Makes History Earning NCAA Senior Of Year

Jordan Kawaguchi becomes the first Fighting Hawk to take home the NCAA honor in UND history

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – Jordan Kawaguchi has made history for UND, becoming the first Fighting Hawk to win the NCAA Senior of The Year award in DI men’s hockey.

It comes after the senior captain led the team to it’s first ever Frozen Faceoff title and it’s second straight Penrose cup, tallying 36 points and taking home 1st team All-NCHC honors for the 2nd time in as many years. The British Columbia native was the team’s leading scorer for the third straight year, becoming the first to do so since Greg Johnson three decades ago. He passed up a few NHL opportunities earlier so that he could graduate with a marketing degree.

He has since gone on to join the Dallas Stars’ organization.