North Dakotans Dive in Icy Waters for Polar Plunge

"We're here at the Polar Plunge, where the community and law enforcement come together to raise money for Special Olympics."

FARGO, N.D. — It’s technically spring, but people are still braving the winter weather and plunging into ice-cold water.

“3….2….1….Whoa,” says the announcer as a plunger jumps into the water.

The polar plunge makes a splash again here in North Dakota.

“Today’s event is really just showing we are back and out and active again. We’re here at the Polar Plunge, where the community and law enforcement come together to raise money for Special Olympics,” Special Olympics North Dakota Director of Development, Victor Meza said.

Scott Heinle makes the first brave dive into the water.

“It wasn’t as bad as I was thinking. I thought it was going to be absolutely a thousand needles hitting you at once when you hit that water, but it really wasn’t that bad. But fun event….great job….thanks to all the volunteers and good cause Special Olympics North Dakota,” Heinle said.

Officials judges plungers on everything from their splashes to their legs, and more…

“The highlight is seeing the costumes and the different splashes that people ….different types of jumps and everything they are doing, “Cass County Sheriff, Jesse Jahner said.

There’s the father and son duo….the pet lovers….the siblings….and then there’s Ice-Ice Bentley.

The last plungers came out to support Bentley.

“Well, let’s do it again next year….That was a good experience….I love you, Bentley. Ice Ice Bentley. Whoa. We did this for you. Okay, let’s go jump again. No!!!” Ice-Ice Bentley team said.

The top fundraising team raised two-thousand, three hundred, and 75 dollars.

There are two more polar plunges scheduled this month. You can sign up here.