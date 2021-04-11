Watson and Wegner Take Home MVFC Player Of Week Honors

Christian Watson was named the conference Offensive Player of the Week while Garret Wegner earned Special Team honors

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Christian Watson and Garret Wegner take home Missouri Valley Player of The Week honors in the Bison’s three point win at Northern Iowa. Watson earns offensive player of the week a day after catching two passes for 86 yards, one of which lead to an NDSU field goal before the half. Wegner was named Special Teams Player of the week for the fourth time following four punts, two of which were downed in UNI’s red zone.