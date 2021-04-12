Ambassador Motel in Grand Forks Is Condemned

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Ambassador Motel in Grand Forks has been deemed unsafe to occupy and everyone is ordered to vacate the premises.

An investigation into an Americans with Disabilities Act complaint at the motel last month found several building violations.

The structure was found to pose an imminent danger to life.

The motel is also in violation of city ordinances.

City officials say the motel does not have the required licenses to operate.

Northlands Rescue Mission has stepped in to help those who need assistance with a place to stay.