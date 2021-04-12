NDSU Football Not Taking SDSU’s Month Long Layoff For Granted

Dakota Marker will be Jackrabbits first game since March 20th

FARGO, N.D. — Not only is it Dakota Marker week for North Dakota State football, their conference title streak is on the line as a win over South Dakota State would give them a 10th consecutive Missouri Valley Football Title.

The Bison and jackrabbits head into the game with different situations.

NDSU is coming off a win where the offense put up its highest total through the air this season passing for 154 yards along with having the advantage in total yards combining for 155 on the ground.

SDSU has not played in over a month with their last game played on March 20th.

However, head coach Matt Entz says his team can’t take their opponent’s layoff for granted.

“I’m glad we got to play. We needed to get out there and move around a little bit. Knock pads and live tackle. Live tackling is always critical,” Entz said. “I think you saw us lose the cap a little, but on a dynamic quarterback. It’s hard to emulate that in practice and so to see it live in real speed was valuable. I know this. I know South Dakota State has had a month to prepare for us. There are going to have everything ready to go. They do a tremendous job. They are always prepared. You give them a month, it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

With a win, The Bison would receive an automatic bid into the playoffs because of tiebreakers in the Valley.