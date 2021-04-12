State Troopers and DNR Conservation Officers at minimum staffing levels in rural MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Operation Safety Net has reached phase three early during the Derek Chauvin trial.

Law enforcement says the decision was made after the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.

That means changes for state troopers and DNR conservation officers in our area.

“While we still have state troopers working across all of Minnesota, and conservation officers working in all of Minnesota, those minimum staffing levels have been reached in Greater Minnesota and the swell of resources have arrived in the metro,” Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said.

Minneapolis’ police chief says the public can expect more uniformed officers and National Guard troops during the trial.

