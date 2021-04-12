UND Football Sees Positives in COVID Layoff as Team Returns to Game Action

Fighting Hawks play first game since March 20th Saturday at Youngstown State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football returns to the field Saturday for the first time since March 20th with their last three games were affected by COVID. With the layoff comes an important task: beat Youngstown state and a share of the conference title is theirs.

The Fighting Hawks will be back at full strength come Tuesday’s practice. Sunday was the first time UND started a full week of on field work having only two the previous week.

However, through the time away, head coach Bubba Schweigert says his team stayed in season mode and that creates a benefit for Saturday’s match-up.

“We have a number of guys who feel better physically, and you’re always going to have some concerns, but overall I see it as a advantage for us that we were able to regroup and get together,” Schweigert said. “I think things like this make your team closer because they go through adversity. That’s how we look at it. It’s an advantage for us and whatever we went through helps us as a football team.”

“We want to play on Saturdays, but we can’t get complacent,” grad transfer Jake Richter said. “We know we have another battle coming this weekend that can hopefully lead to more. Just knowing that were not done has helped us through it. Watching film. Still practicing and in the weight room. Just keeping our bodies and minds ready. Trying to get us as healthy as possible for that next game.”

The Hawks were picked to finish seventh in the Valley going into the spring season.