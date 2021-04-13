Brooklyn Center police chief, officer quit after driver’s death

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – A white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb and the city’s chief of police have resigned.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he hopes the moves will heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest.

However, Elliott also says he didn’t asked for nor accept Officer Kim Potter’s resignation.

It wasn’t immediately clear what impact that would have.

Daunte Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center on Sunday, as the Minneapolis area was already on edge amid the trial of a police officer in George Floyd’s death.

The police chief has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)