LIVE: Fargo Cass Public Health Says J&J Vaccine Pause Won’t Cause Major Issues

Other Vaccines Readily Available As CDC Evaluates Cases Of Blood Clots In J&J Recipients

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Cass Public Health has paused using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the CDC investigates six of blood clots in the more than six million people who got the vaccine in the US.

They had to cancel a Johnson & Johnson clinic next week, but are in the process of contacting people who signed up to offer them other opportunities.

Director of Nursing Suzanne Schaefer says we’re lucky to have ample vaccine supply in North Dakota.

She discussed the possibility of the Johnson & Johnson news making people more hesitant to get vaccinated.

Schaefer says, “Do we think this could have that impact? It certainly could. We have Pfizer and Moderna which are readily available which is a totally different mechanism of vaccine which hasn’t had these safety signals, so we’re still encouraging people to get those.”

Fargo Cass Public Health is keeping their current supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines ready to distribute quickly if the CDC and the state recommend they can start giving them out again.