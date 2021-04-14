Months remaining to get Real ID compliant

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Air travel will soon be experiencing even more regulations by the end of this year.

Starting October 1 all American travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights.

This has been in the works since 2005 in response to the September 11th attacks.

To apply for a Real ID at the DMV you will need a birth certificate or citizenship card, Social Security card and a proof of residency.

“We don’t want people after October 1st going to an airport using a regular driver’s license to try to get on an aircraft because that could cause all sorts of issues if you have a lot of people with the wrong sort of identification after that date,” North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Director Kyle Wanner said.

People are able to opt out of Real ID if they bring a passport.